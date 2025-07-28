Hyderabad: Today, many Indian actors earn Rs. 100 to Rs. 300 crore for one film. With pan-India movies, big budgets, and star power growing fast, huge fees are common. But do you know who was the first Bollywood actor to be offered Rs. 1 crore?

It was none other than the Shahenshah of Bollywood ‘Amitabh Bachchan’.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. With his strong voice, tall personality, and powerful acting, he ruled the film industry for decades. People loved him in every role, especially as the “angry young man.” Even when some of his films didn’t do well in the late 1980s, fans and filmmakers still believed in his star power.

The Rs. 1 Crore Offer

In 1990, producer K.C. Bokadia wanted to direct his first film called “Aaj Ka Arjun”. He dreamed of casting Amitabh in the lead role. When he spoke to Amitabh’s manager, he was told that Big B charged Rs. 80 lakh. But Bokadia knew Amitabh’s actual fee was Rs. 70 lakh.

Instead of stepping back, Bokadia surprised everyone and offered Rs. 1 crore to Amitabh. This was the first time in Bollywood history that such a big amount was offered to an actor.

How Much Did Amitabh Take?

Even though he was offered Rs. 1 crore, Amitabh Bachchan took only Rs. 70 lakh, which was his usual fee. During the shoot, he and Bokadia became good friends, and Amitabh chose not to take extra money.

Aaj Ka Arjun

Aaj Ka Arjun, starring Amitabh and Jaya Prada, was made on a budget of Rs. 3.5 crore and collected over Rs. 10 crore worldwide. The film was a superhit, and songs like “Gori Hai Kalaiyan” were loved by fans.