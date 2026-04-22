First land dispute settled with survey map in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a first, a land dispute in Telangana was settled using a survey map in Khammam district on Tuesday, April 21.

The dispute was resolved in Kusumanchi mandal, where a farmer named Bhagham Kishan Rao from Muttapuram village in Nelakondapalli mandal sold one acre and four guntas of land located in Survey Number 156/E/1 of Gattu Singaram revenue village to Katta Venkateswara Rao of the same village.

The registration was completed at the Kusumanchi Tahsildar office by attaching a detailed boundary survey map.

A Bhoodhar number (795GCHDCUPJ7H0) and land parcel map (Bhukamatha Patam-1) were issued for the transaction.

A New Chapter in Resolving Land Disputes

First Registration with Survey Map in Metapuram of Kusumanchi



Allocation of Survey (LPM) and Bhoodhar Numbers



“Permanent Assurance for Land Ownership Rights” – Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy



State Minister for Revenue, Housing, and… pic.twitter.com/9mfZiSfTv6 — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 21, 2026

In a statement, Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that a farmer’s life is closely linked to land, and only when ownership rights are clearly established can their life remain secure.

He stressed that providing a verified survey map and a unique Bhoodhar number ensures confidence for farmers, security for families, and trust in the future. Reddy said that the state government is strengthening the revenue system and taking rapid steps toward permanent solutions for land-related issues.

As part of this effort, the government has integrated the land, survey, and registration departments into a single platform, the Integrated Bhu Bharati Portal, which has been implemented on a pilot basis since April 2 in select mandals.

These include Kosgi in Narayanpet district, Kusumanchi (Khammam district), Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Amangal in Rangareddy district, and Vatpally in Sangareddy district.

Reddy stated that making a survey map mandatory at the time of registration has been incorporated into the Bhu Bharati Act.

Additionally, citizens can voluntarily apply for and obtain certified survey documents for their properties. This rule is currently being enforced in the five pilot mandals.

The minister affirmed that this system will be implemented across the state in phases to ensure permanent resolution of land disputes. Through the Bhu Bharati Act, the government has introduced complete transparency in land administration.

Assigning accurate survey maps and unique Bhoodhar numbers eliminates ambiguity in ownership. He also noted that outdated survey methods have been replaced with advanced rover-based technology to ensure precise land measurement and mapping, making services more accessible and reliable for the public.