First photos from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding OUT

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st October 2023 12:32 pm IST
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi with their cousins (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to celebrate their love with a grand destination wedding in Italy. The much-anticipated ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 1. The pre-wedding festivities have already commenced at the picturesque Borgo San Felice Resort in Siena.

The celebration began with a spectacular cocktail party held on the evening of October 30. The exclusive black-tie event saw the attendance of Varun’s actor-cousins including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Sai Dharam Tej, accompanied by their respective families.

Several pictures from the event are going viral on Instagram.

At the cocktail party, guests were seen donning a mix of black and white outfits. However, the spotlight was on the couple, Varun and Lavanya, who looked absolutely stunning in their attire entirely designed in white by the renowned celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra.

Fans and the public eagerly anticipate more glimpses and updates from Varun and Lavanya’s high-profile wedding celebrations in Italy.

