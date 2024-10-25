First review: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 delivers horror and humor

Mumbai: Excitement is building as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024. This Diwali, fans of horror and comedy are in for a treat with a movie that promises laughs, chills, and a great story.

The cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is packed with talent. The unforgettable Vidya Balan returns as the famous ghost, Manjulika, and this time there are two Manjulikas bringing more scares. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri take on the lead roles, joined by big names like Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Together, they promise a blend of romance, humor, and spooky fun.

First Reviews

Although the main press screenings haven’t happened yet, some early reviews on social media call the movie an “entertaining watch.” One X user who have seen it mention the sharp comedy and well-done scary parts, making for an enjoyable horror-comedy experience. At 158 minutes long, the film promises to keep viewers engaged from start to finish.

Diwali Box Office Clash

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will face tough competition as Singham Again also releases on November 1. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, Singham Again has a loyal fan base. But Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 offers a unique mix of laughs and thrills.