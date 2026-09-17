First rumoured wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 20

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has only just begun, but the buzz around its first wildcard entry is already heating up. Television star Karan Wahi has now left fans wondering if he is preparing to enter Salman Khan’s controversial reality show.

The speculation began after Karan shared a picture of himself holding UNO cards on Instagram. What caught everyone’s attention was the card placed close to his face and his cheeky caption: “UNO mein mera fav card Wild-Card.”

While it could simply be a playful post, Bigg Boss fans rarely ignore such perfectly timed hints. The Story soon sparked chatter that Karan may be teasing his entry as the season’s first wildcard contestant.

Adding more spice to the rumours is Karan’s past connection with current contestant Uditi Singh. The two reportedly dated for several years before parting ways. If Karan does enter the house, viewers can expect their reunion to become one of the biggest talking points of the season.

Karan is already a popular name on television, with shows such as Dill Mill Gayye and Remix making him a familiar face among viewers. His easy-going personality, industry friendships and reality-show experience could make him an interesting addition to the Bigg Boss house.

However, neither Karan nor the makers have officially confirmed his participation. For now, the UNO post remains nothing more than a cryptic hint. But in the world of Bigg Boss, even one Wild Card is enough to set off a storm of speculation.