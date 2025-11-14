First Test: India reach 37-1 after bundling out South Africa for 159 on day 1

Pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2/36) and Axar Patel (1/21) shared five wickets among themselves.

Press Trust of India  |  Published: 14th November 2025 6:46 pm IST
Kolkata: India reached 37 for one at stumps after dismissing South Africa for 159 on the opening day of the first Test here on Friday.

At the draw of stumps, Washington Sundar (6) was giving company to opener KL Rahul (13).

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (5/27) took a five-wicket haul to emerge as the most successful bower for the hosts. His victims included openers Aiden Markram (31) and Ryan Rickelton (23), Tony de Zorzi (24), Simon Harmer (5) and Keshav Maharaj (0).

In reply, India lost the wicket of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (12).

Brief Scores:

South Africa 1st innings 159 all out in 55 overs (Wiaan Mulder 24 , Tony de Zorzi 24; Jasprit Bumrah 5/27).

India 1st innings: 37 for one in 20 overs (KL Rahul 13 not out; Marco Jansen 1/11).

