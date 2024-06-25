Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is currently being shot in Romania and the filming is expected to wrap up soon. The show is likely to begin in the second or third week of July, though we are still waiting for an official announcement from the makers.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Ticket To Finale Winner

And now, in an exciting update from the sets, we hear that the first and most prestigious ‘Ticket To Finale’ of the season has been awarded. Insiders reveal that the first TTF task of the season has already been shot, and the winner is none other than actor Karanveer Mehra. This news has been confirmed by The Khabri. However, details about which contestants participated and what the task or stunt involved have not been revealed yet.

Currently, 8 to 9 contestants are in the competition. Recently, Aashish Mehrotra became the third contestant to be eliminated from the show. Prior to him, Shilpa Shinde and Aditi Sharma were also eliminated.

Fans eagerly await more updates as the show progresses.