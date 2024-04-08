First two confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are...

Mumbai: Talks about the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, have already started gaining momentum. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been making headlines much before its official start. Speculations suggest that this season’s contestants will include more participants from the previous seasons of Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss OTT.

Numerous names have been circulating on the internet as probable contestants for KKK 14.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

Now, the first two confirmed contestants have been revealed. Abhishek Kumar, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, known from Bigg Boss 16, are set to participate in the upcoming season, according to a report by Indian Express.

Initially, there were reports suggesting that Abhishek Kumar declined the offer to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 due to his fears. However, contrary to those reports, he has now been confirmed for the show. It was believed that he felt unprepared mentally to face his fears on national television, particularly on a show renowned for its daring stunts and encounters with various challenges.

Now, with Abhishek and Nimrit on board, fans are eager to see how they will tackle their fears in KKK 14. The show is scheduled to commence shooting in May, with an anticipated airing date in June or July.

Fans can expect an another adrenaline-filled season as contestants take on thrilling challenges and push their limits on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.