Mumbai: After nearly a decade together, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have officially begun a new chapter as husband and wife. The football superstar and his longtime partner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Portugal, keeping the special occasion largely away from the public eye.

Ronaldo confirmed the wedding on social media on August 11 by sharing a picture of himself and Georgina holding hands and showing off their wedding rings. The ceremony was reportedly attended only by their family and close friends, including their five children.

Now, the first video from their private wedding has surfaced on social media, offering fans a rare glimpse into the couple’s special day.

The couple reportedly opted for an unusually intimate setting, exchanging vows during a private civil ceremony at their home in Cascais, Portugal. Rather than hosting a lavish celebrity-filled wedding, Ronaldo and Georgina chose to celebrate the occasion surrounded by their children.

However, the intimate ceremony is reportedly not the couple’s only celebration. Speaking to Vogue, Georgina revealed that they plan to host a larger gathering with family and friends at a later date.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s love story

Ronaldo and Georgina began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina was working as a sales assistant. They made their relationship public in early 2017 and have since built a family together.

The couple got engaged on August 11, 2025, after being together for around eight years. Their wedding now marks another milestone in their long relationship.

Speaking about their wedding and their children’s role in the ceremony, Georgina told Vogue, “The children know that our time belongs to them.” The couple’s decision to have their children by their side made the intimate ceremony even more special.