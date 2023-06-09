Fish prasadam back after three years

Published: 9th June 2023
Fish prasadam back after three years
Hyderabad: A member of the Bathini family administers traditional fish ‘prasadam’ to an asthma patient at the Nampally Exhibition ground in Hyderabad, Friday, June 9, 2023. The fish prasadam is back in Hyderabad after a three-year gap due to COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo)

