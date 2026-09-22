Fishermen rescue baby elephant in Teesta river, internet melts

West Bengal: A video of a group of local West Bengal fishermen rescuing a baby elephant, not more than a month old, and reuniting it with its mother has the internet swooning.

The incident occurred in the Jalpaiguri district. According to local reports, an elephant herd was crossing the Teesta near the Gajoldoba area when the young calf became separated from its mother.

The baby elephant was caught struggling to stay afloat in the Teesta River, crying for help.

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The fishermen quickly swept into action and rowed against the powerful current. The elephant calf tried to run away, scared of the humans. But it eventually exhausted itself, which made it possible for the men to rescue it onto to their boat.

The elephant calf was brought to the shore, and the forest department was immediately informed. It took nearly two hours to track down the herd.

The baby is seen running towards its mother – a happy reunion!

The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) in Tamil Nadu. She is also known for her work in environmental conservation and climate action.

What an incredible rescue of a newborn elephant calf swept away by the Teesta River! The courage, compassion and quick thinking of local fishermen, combined with the swift response of the Baikunthapur Forest Division, deserve immense appreciation. Together, they successfully… pic.twitter.com/uEyqQKTRXp — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 22, 2026

Her video garnered love and warmth who priased the fishermen’s efforts to rescue baby elephant.

“What a beautiful story of courage and compassion. Heartfelt appreciation to the local fishermen and the Baikunthapur Forest Division for acting so swiftly and ensuring this little calf was reunited safely with its mother. Humanity at its best. Thank you for posting this,” wrote one X user

“Heartfelt tribute to these kind-hearted fishermen who rescued a baby elephant swept away by water and successfully reunited it with its mother in the forest; such compassionate souls truly deserve the nation’s highest honorary awards,” wrote another.

“Takes guts and nerves of steel to lift a baby elephant on to a boat while boatman leans to the other side to stop the boat from capsizing,” said one X user