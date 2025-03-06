Five arrested for gambling in Shalibanda, organiser absconding

During the operation, officers seized Rs 12,630 in cash and a deck of 52 playing cards from the suspects.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: Five individuals have been arrested by the Shahalibanda police allegedly over illegal gambling at a residence in Sha Nagar, Shahalibanda, on Thursday, March 6. The main organiser, identified as Shaik Mohammed, is absconding.

According to police reports, sub-inspector B Gopal Reddy received a tip-off during a routine patrol at 8:00 am over a group involved in a game of chance, three-card gambling, near Badigummas.

The police conducted a raid at 8:30 am, accompanied by two independent witnesses following preliminary probe. Officers found five men betting on a three-card game and immediately apprehended them. The accused have been identified as:

  1. Syed Omer Ali, 43, a Rapido driver from Shah Nagar, Misrigunj
  2. Gyadari Sudhakar, 46, a cable technician from New Bakaram, Gandhi Nagar
  3. Abdul Fareed, 35, an AC technician from Dabeerpura
  4. Mohd Sajid Khan, 42, a mobile technician from Shahalibanda
  5. Shaik Waheed, 58, a fruit vendor from Masab Tank.

During the operation, officers seized Rs 12,630 in cash and a deck of 52 playing cards from the suspects. The main organiser, Shaik Mohammed, managed to evade arrest.

The suspects reportedly confessed to engaging in gambling at the premises, following which a case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act. Further investigation is underway.

Authorities are on the lookout for Shaik Mohammed.

