Five held as police raid illegal hookah parlour in Shahalibanda

Hyderabad: Five persons, including the owner of a hookah parlour, were caught by the South Zone Task Force team at Shahalibanda on Monday night, March 10.

The police raided the hookah parlour being run by Syed Yousufullah in partnership with Syed Zameerullah, a house in Qazipura and apprehended both of them for illegal activity.

Three customers, Mohd Amjad, Mohd Ahmed and Mohd Abdul Rehman were also apprehended.

The police claimed the hookah parlour was run by Yousufullah and Zameerullah, illegal from a house, hence the premises were raided.