Five hospitalised after gas leak sparks hostel fire at IIT Bombay

They said the incident was reported at around 10.25 pm from hostel number 6.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Fire breaks out at IIT Bombay
Fire breaks out at IIT Bombay (Photo: New Indiann Express)

Mumbai: Five persons, including two children, were injured after a gas leak from a cylinder pipe triggered a flare-up at a hostel on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus in Powai in Mumbai on Thursday, October 8, officials said.

They said the incident was reported at around 10.25 pm from hostel number 6.

An official said the injured were taken to BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

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“Four of them were later shifted to civic body-run Kasturba Hospital at Chinchpokli. One remains admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. The five have been identified as Ansh Ahirwar (12), Tahjib Aalam (9), Ishwar Singh (37), Shivkumar Singh (34) and Anilkumar Yadav (23),” the official said.

Police personnel and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were mobilised following the incident, he added.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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