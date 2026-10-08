NHRC admits complaint over Telangana true-up electricity charges

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has accepted a complaint from a Hyderabad based lawyer against Telangana government’s proposal to recover Rs 5,420 crore true-up charges from non-agricultural electricity consumers.

True up charges refers to the difference between the cost of electricity supplied and the price recovered from consumers.

The complaint, filed by Yennam Balachender Reddy, states that the Telangana government will recover the amount through additional charges in monthly electricity bills, commencing from November 2026 and continuing for more than two years.

Reddy called the move a ‘virtual electric shock’ which will disproportionately affect poor and middle-income households, small businesses and other vulnerable consumers.

“The proposed burden upon present consumers for historical financial adjustments, particularly without adequate consideration of their economic capacity and the impact upon vulnerable sections, raises serious concerns under Article 14, which prohibits arbitrary and discriminatory State action and guarantees equal protection of law.” Reddy stated in his complaint.

The move might also result in arrears and even disconnection, thereby adversely affecting right to live with dignity, Reddy said.

Consumers will be charged 30 paise per unit which may subsequently raised to 50 paise.

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Reddy has asked the NHRC to direct the government to defer the proposed recovery until the human-rights implications and consumer impact are examined.

He also said that a public notice must be issued giving citizens at least three months to submit their comments.

He further demanded that no electricity should be disconnected solely for the non-payment of the true-up charge.