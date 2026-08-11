Five, including 4 women, killed in road accident in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Five people, including four women, were killed and seven others were injured in a road accident in the Sangareddy district of Telangana on Tuesday evening, police said.

Based on preliminary information, a police official said the accident took place when a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying 11 women, all agriculture labourers from Bidar district of neighbouring Karnataka.

The accident occurred under the limits of the Chiragpally police station, they said.

“The auto-driver and four women died and seven others were injured in the accident,” the official said.

The victims were returning to their native place in Karnataka, police said.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals in Zaheerabad and Sangareddy. Further investigation is on.