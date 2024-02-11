Five juveniles arrested for stabbing 17-year-old in Delhi

New Delhi: Five juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar area, an official said on Sunday, February 11.



The incident took place when the boy was returning home after tuition on Friday night. The call about it was received at the police control room at 9:45 p.m., police said.



The official said that a team was dispatched to the spot, and the boy was rushed to a hospital for treatment for stab injuries.

“He told police that when he was returning home, seven to eight boys thrashed him and stabbed him. Our teams apprehended five minors later,” the official said.



The official said that during questioning, the accused told police that they had an argument with the boy a few days ago.

“We have recovered the knife used for the crime. An FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” said the officer.