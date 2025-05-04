Five killed, eight injured in series of freak accidents in Andhra

The first accident occurred around 4:50 am near Ongole East Bypass.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 4th May 2025 4:22 pm IST
Representational Image of Accident
Representational Image

Ongole: Five people were killed, and eight others sustained serious injuries in a series of freak road accidents involving multiple vehicles on National Highway 16 near Ongole on Sunday morning, police said.

The first accident occurred around 4:50 am near Ongole East Bypass, where a truck parked on Lane 1 due to a flat tyre was hit from behind by a poultry vehicle, killing a driver and two cleaners, they added.

The crash led to a traffic jam stretching over a kilometre.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Telangana: 12 injured as TGSRTC, private bus collide on Srisailam highway

Shortly after, a harvester vehicle rammed into the poultry vehicle, seriously injuring four people.

Further, due to traffic congestion, a stationary truck was hit by a car travelling from Amaravati to Tirupati with six passengers from Guntur district. A second truck crashed into the car from behind, crushing the car between the two heavy vehicles. Two died on the spot, leaving four severely injured.

“This entire episode unfolded within 15–20 minutes. We suspect negligent driving by truck drivers and the road lacks proper lighting and lane markings,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, R Srinivas.

Truck drivers have been taken into custody and cases have been registered under relevant sections, and investigations are ongoing.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 4th May 2025 4:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button