Five killed, five other injured in missile attack in Syria

Damascus: A missile attack on the northwestern Syrian city of Azaz killed five civilians and wounded five others on Tuesday, local media reported.

The missile attack was launched from areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, and targeted the public park in the center of the city of Azaz, as well as the popular market of the city.

The White Helmets said on Twitter that “missile strikes originating from areas controlled by regime forces and Syrian Democratic Forces targeted a popular market and residential neighbourhoods in Azaz”.

5 civilians killed including a child & 5 others injured in preliminary outcome of a massacre this evening from missile strikes originating from areas controlled by regime forces & SDF targeting a popular market & residential neighborhoods in Azaz, northern countryside of Aleppo

As per a report by AFP, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that one child was among the dead in the attack that targeted a market in the city.

Wth the successive missile attacks of the Syrian Democratic Forces on northern Syria, schools suspended their activities in the cities of Jarabulus and Tal Abyad, on Tuesday, until further notice due to the attacks.

The attack come at a time when the Turkish Air Force launched a series of air strikes on Sunday, targeting sites of Kurdish forces that Ankara classifies as “terrorists” in northern Syria, leaving nearly 40 people dead, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

These missile attacks comes after Turkish drone and warplane attacks on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria in the past few days, at a time when Turkey and the People’s Protection Units escalated mutual strikes that led to the death of a number of civilians on both sides of the border.

Since 2011, Syria has been witnessing a bloody conflict that has killed about half a million people, caused massive destruction to infrastructure and productive sectors, and led to the displacement of millions of people inside and outside the country.