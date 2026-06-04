Five killed in fire at private hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: At least five people were killed in a fire that broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district early on Thursday, June 4, a senior official said.

The blaze erupted around 3 am at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area, and quickly spread through the intensive care unit (ICU), filling it with dense smoke.

“A total of 5 deaths has been confirmed. There are several injured persons, who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals,” Muzaffarpur Municipal Commissioner Rituraj Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen had said three people died due to the blaze, and around 13 to 15 patients were being treated in the ICU, who have now been shifted to other hospitals by their family members.

“We are trying to reach out to the kin of the deceased and other patients. The fire has been brought under control,” Sen said.

Prima facie, the fire appears to have resulted from a short circuit, he said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze can be ascertained after a detailed investigation.

Singh said the DM has constituted a five-member team to probe into the incident.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary described the incident as “extremely tragic” and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“Instructions have been issued to immediately provide an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased. The local administration is fully alert, and adequate arrangements have been made in district hospitals for the treatment of the injured,” he said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said investigators are looking into the cause behind the fire, and the government will take appropriate action in the matter.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, too, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the blaze.

“My heart is deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to the fire in a private hospital located in Muzaffarpur. I pray for peace of the departed souls and strength to their families to endure this unbearable pain. I also wish for the swift recovery of all those injured in this accident,” he wrote on X.

Former chief minister Nitish Kumar said the incident was heart-wrenching and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“The tragic loss of lives in the accident caused by a fire in a private hospital in Muzaffarpur district of the state is extremely heart-wrenching. I offer deep condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said on X.

JD(U) legislature party leader Shrawon Kumar told reporters that the government will investigate the matter and take necessary action.

“Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.