Five migrant workers injured in railway bridge mishap in Asifabad

The accident occurred as the workers reportedly slipped and fell off the upper portion of the iron bridge while fixing a part of the bridge.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th April 2026 8:14 pm IST|   Updated: 8th April 2026 8:18 pm IST
Accident at new railway line in Telangana's Kagaznagar, five injured
Accident at new railway line in Telangana's Kagaznagar, five injured

Hyderabad: Five migrant workers were injured in an accident on an iron bridge under construction in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday, April 8.

The iron bridge is a part of the third railway line over the Peddavagu River in Kagaznagar mandal. The mishap occurred when workers reportedly slipped and fell from the upper portion of the bridge while carrying out repair works.

One person got trapped under the bridge, sustaining serious injuries. He was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar, an official from the Railway Protection Force told Siasat.com. The remaining four were let off after first aid.

Subhan Bakery

The injured are migrants from West Bengal and Bihar, and employed by a private company that was given the contract for the railway works. All of them are said to be in stable condition.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th April 2026 8:14 pm IST|   Updated: 8th April 2026 8:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button