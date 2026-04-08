Five migrant workers injured in railway bridge mishap in Asifabad

Hyderabad: Five migrant workers were injured in an accident on an iron bridge under construction in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday, April 8.

The iron bridge is a part of the third railway line over the Peddavagu River in Kagaznagar mandal. The mishap occurred when workers reportedly slipped and fell from the upper portion of the bridge while carrying out repair works.

One person got trapped under the bridge, sustaining serious injuries. He was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar, an official from the Railway Protection Force told Siasat.com. The remaining four were let off after first aid.

The injured are migrants from West Bengal and Bihar, and employed by a private company that was given the contract for the railway works. All of them are said to be in stable condition.