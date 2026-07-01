Five-month-old baby’s body found in Mailardevpally park

Hyderabad: A five-month-old baby’s body was found in a park in Mailardevpally, Hyderabad, on the night of Tuesday, June 30.
Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mailardevpally SHO B Satyanarayana said they received information about the body last night at around 7 pm.
After receiving the information, police reached the location and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for a post-mortem examination.
As part of the investigation, police are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify those who allegedly abandoned the baby.
The investigation is underway.