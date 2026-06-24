Toddler dies after falling into open water sump in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 15-month-old girl, Nainika, lost her life after accidentally falling into an open water sump outside her house in Ghatkesar, Telangana, on Tuesday, June 23.

Her father, Sampangi Mahesh, originally belongs to Lingala village in Nagarkurnool district. He had moved to Shivarreddyguda in Ghatkesar with his wife and two children in search of employment.

Mahesh works as an auto driver while his wife earns a livelihood as a daily wage worker.

Also Read Toddler raped in UP village; accused arrested after encounter

According to police, Nainika was playing near the house when she reportedly wandered away and fell into the uncovered water sump.

Later, her parents found the toddler floating in the water.

The family rushed her to a nearby government hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Ghatkesar police have taken up an investigation into the incident.