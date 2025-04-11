Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district

The surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th April 2025 9:18 pm IST
Maoist leader from Telangana killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
Representational Image

Narayanpur: Five Naxalites, including two carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 3 lakh on their heads, surrendered with weapons and explosives in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Friday, a police official said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Limchu Varda, Sukku Nureti and three other rebels active in Paralkot Local Organisation Squad (LOS) under Kutul Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) gave themselves in with five muzzle loading guns and four pressure cooker bombs, he added.

“Varda carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh and was Janatana Sarkar head, while Nureti, with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS). The three other ultras are part of the lower rungs,” he said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Naxal-affected districts came down from 12 to 6, says Amit Shah

They five said they were a impressed by the state government’s ‘Niyad Nellanar’ (your good village) scheme which aims to facilitate development works in remote villages around security camps, the official said.

So far this year, 92 Naxalites have quit violence in Narayanpur district, he said.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government’s policy, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th April 2025 9:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button