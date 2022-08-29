Five of family killed in Kerala landslide

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th August 2022 11:14 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Five members of a family, who were trapped under debris following a landslide after heavy rainfall in Kerala’s Idukki district, were found dead, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night. The bodies of the family of Soman, his mother, wife, their daughter and her son have been removed from the debris.

Soman, a rubber tapper, was living with his family in a house near a hillock. On Sunday, a heavy downpour led to collapse of a portion of the land mass which fell over his small house.

Rescue forces led by the NDRF, police and locals located the bodies.

Several parts of Kottayam and Idukki districts have been receiving heavy rain since Sunday.

