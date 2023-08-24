Five TMREIS students secure medical seats

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, five students hailing from residential junior colleges have etched their names in history by successfully securing medical seats in the first round of counselling at Government Medical Colleges. As the second round of counselling approaches, further opportunities to obtain MBBS seats are anticipated for more students.

The inaugural phase of counselling led to the allocation of MBBS seats to the following students: Mohammad Pervaiz from Government Medical College Khammam, Tahir Sharif from Government Medical College Khammam, Gautam Raj from Government Medical College Ramagundam, Zainab Zuneera from Government Medical College Mahbubabad, and Muhammad Sharif from Government Medical College Mahbubnagar.

Muhammad Pervaiz, a student of Residential Junior College in Barkas, secured his MBBS admission at Government Medical College Khammam. His father, a scrap dealer, and the coaching provided by the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMRIES) enabled Pervaiz to overcome the family’s financial constraints and achieve this milestone.

Similarly, Tahir Sharif, also a student of Residential Junior College in Barkas, achieved MBBS admission at Government Medical College Khammam. Despite his father’s daily wage work, Sharif attributed his success to the concerted efforts of his teachers who supported his examination preparations.

The commendable accomplishments of these students were acknowledged and celebrated by Minority Welfare Minister K Ishwar and Government Advisor A K Khan. B Shafiullah, Secretary of Minority Residential School Society, extended his congratulations to the successful students and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for establishing residential schools and junior colleges, providing quality education opportunities for economically disadvantaged minority students. Shafiullah highlighted that the state government’s NEET and IIT coaching initiatives have paved the way for students to pursue MBBS and engineering studies.