Five workers killed in Vizag Steel Plant as molten iron spills

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius. The death toll is likely to rise.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th June 2026 7:09 pm IST
Fire engulfing industrial equipment at night, with intense flames and smoke rising, causing significant d.

Visakhapatnam: At least five workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed here on Monday, June 8, after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

Five bodies have been recovered so far, officials said, indicating that the toll could rise.

“We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered,” the official told PTI.

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However, an official press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu‘s office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident without giving the number of casualties. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths. He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th June 2026 7:09 pm IST

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