Five workers killed in Vizag Steel Plant as molten iron spills

Visakhapatnam: At least five workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed here on Monday, June 8, after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

Five bodies have been recovered so far, officials said, indicating that the toll could rise.

“We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered,” the official told PTI.

However, an official press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu‘s office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident without giving the number of casualties. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths. He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.