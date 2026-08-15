Fix the ‘ghaplas’ or face more protests: Ramdev to Modi govt

Haridwar: Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday, August 15, warned the Narendra Modi government over students’ protests against irregularities in education and recruitment examinations, saying that the agitation could intensify and even he may have to protest again if the Centre doesn’t fix the “ghapla” (scam) soon.

He also called on the Gen Zs not to be involved in violence and lawlessness, saying that protests must remain within the boundaries of the Constitution.

Speaking to the press at Patanjali Yogpeeth here on the 80th Independence Day, Ramdev said students have been protesting over the lack of basic facilities in schools and colleges, such as teachers, water and electricity.

He also alleged that corruption and money power have been influencing the selection process in government jobs.

“There is chaos everywhere in the country. Children are complaining that there are no teachers in their schools. Basic facilities like electricity, water and toilets are missing. Cheating is rampant in some places, while question papers are being leaked in others. In government job interviews, corruption runs as high as 99 per cent. Selections are being done along the lines of caste and religion. This is highly offensive and against the Constitution,” he said.

“On the one hand, we preach Satyameva Jayate and Yato Dharmastato Jayah, while on the other, recruitments are happening only after paying of Rs 1 crore bribe. If everyone starts protesting, then how will the country run? Hence, mend your ways; otherwise, agitation would escalate further,” he added.

The yoga guru said that the government should promptly fix these problems, or else he would also start protesting.

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has raised concerns over student protests and alleged irregularities in India’s education and government recruitment systems.



Speaking at Independence Day celebrations at Patanjali Yogpeeth, he said protests indicate serious gaps in education and… pic.twitter.com/T91iIdeka1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 15, 2026

“I don’t support anarchy and lawlessness under the garb of protests. But there is no denying there are a lot of ghapla (scams) in the country. Kindly fix this, or else Baba Ramdev will have to protest again,” he warned.

The yoga guru was referring to his earlier anti-corruption protest at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi in 2011, which ended with a police crackdown.

Ramdev also condemned what he called the growing enmity among Indians, saying people from different castes and communities had begun standing against each another.

“Shame on those people! I condemn those who, in the name of being citizens of India, hate and harbour malice toward one another, hating each other politically, and based on caste. Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, Shudras, Dalits, Adivasis, forest dwellers, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, and Buddhists standing against one another with such hostility, as if they are thirsty for each other’s blood!” he said.

“We must break down all these walls of hatred across the country. On this 80th Independence Day, let us pledge to tear down the doctrine of ‘divide and rule’, to stop breaking India and dividing this nation,” he added.

He said that the youth should follow law and the Constitution while fighting for their rights and shun violence.

“Independence means having our own system, our own education, healthcare, economy, and prioritising the honour and self-respect of our nation’s citizens above all else. We should not be fighting among ourselves. Children and youth shouldn’t be fighting; Gen Zs are not meant to be fighters. They shouldn’t be out spreading lawlessness and anarchy on the streets. Yes, we must fight for our rights, and we must fully fulfill our duties, but all of this should be done while keeping democratic and constitutional limits in mind,” he said.