Flavors of Hyderabad: Top 6 food joints around Charminar

Hyderabad: Lakhs of tourists, including both foreigners and locals, visit Charminar every year and it the landmark symbol of the city of Hyderabad. Tourists also explore the historical Makkah Masjid, Lad Bazaar, and other nearby areas around the monument and one can witness huge rush and bustling atmosphere near the site almost every day.

If you are planning to visit the old city’s Charminar area with your loved ones, we are sure you will get confused here where to eat as there are lot of eateries which offer something special for visitors. In this write-up, we will tell you about the iconic food places which you must visit if you are around Charminar, so keep scrolling.

Best Food Spots Near Charminar

1. Nimrah Cafe

Nimrah Cafe is a popular tea stop where visitors can enjoy Nimrah Special Dry Fruit, Pista Cake, Dilkush, and Maska Bun. Additionally, you can explore various biscuits from this renowned local brand, known as the city’s favorite biscuit brand.

2. Haryana Mithai Ghar

According to Zomato, it is a 40 year old eatery right in the middle of numerous jewellery shops near Charminar and it is well known for desserts over a century. The eatery is popular for its ‘puree’ . Gulab Jamun or Lacha Kalakanad is its signature sweet and we recommend our readers to try it here.

I Visited Haryana Mithai Ghar As Google Considers It To Be One Of The Oldest Functioning Food Joints Of Old City Area #Hyderabad.



The Shop Opens Up By 11 AM & Serves Piping Hot Samosas.



Kalakand Here Was Truly Fresh & Worth The Hype, While Poori & Sabji Were Not Bad Either. pic.twitter.com/53Z3yGIRfu — Vyavhar Agarwal (@VyavharAgarwal) October 3, 2023

3. Milan Juice Centre

If you love fresh juices then Milan Juice Centre is a perfect place to try refreshing juices near Charminar. Shahtoot Malai (Blackberries) is mostly popular here. There are variety of juices and we hope you can get your favourite one here.

4. Hotel Nayaab

Nayaab Hotel is one of the popular hotels near Charminar where you can have a perfect meal with your family. They offer a diverse menu featuring North Indian, Mughlai, Chinese, and Hyderabadi dishes. Moreover, it is renowned in Hyderabad as a popular breakfast place, known for serving specialties such as khichdi-khatta, paya-naan, and keema-roti.

One of the most loved Hyderabadi Breakfast, Bheja Fry with Tandoor Roti. So blessed to have such a delightful delicacy.



Where: Nayaab Hotel. #breakfast #hyderabadibreakfast #food #Hyderabad #TheFoodGlanzer pic.twitter.com/kCTQ3eDo72 — The Food GlanZer (@JavedMohammeds) June 18, 2021

5. Hotel Shadab

Shadaab is located near Madina circle and is among the top best hotels near Charminar. The restraunt serves authentic Hyderabadi biryani, Kebab, North Indian, Mughlai and fast food too is available here. The place is quite popular among the locals and food is said to be very tasty here. We recommend to visit this place!

6. Al – Akbar Fast Food Centre

Al-Akbar Fast Food Centre is a well-known eatery celebrated for its flavorful offerings, with highlights including mouthwatering tandoori chicken, spicy chicken 65, and an array of other delectable dishes. If you’re a fan of parathas, you’ll be pleased to know that they are also on the menu. Chicken 65 and rotis are best sellers of this spot. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Al-Akbar Fast Food Centre is a go-to spot for those craving delicious and spicy delights.

Which is your favourite food joint near Charminar? Comment below.