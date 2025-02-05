Flight at Hyderabad airport faces delays, passengers protest

Hyderabad: Passengers at Hyderabad airport which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) experienced frustration after a significant delay in their flight on Wednesday.

The frustration finally resulted in a protest at the airport.

Technical glitch delays flight at Hyderabad airport

A Hyderabad-Tirupati flight was delayed due to a technical issue. The flight which was originally scheduled for 5:30 am was delayed at the last minute.

The passengers were stranded for over four hours. Many were concerned about missing their darshan at Tirumala.

Recurring flight delays

This is not the first instance of flight delays at Hyderabad airport.

In a recent case, Oman Air’s Hyderabad-Muscat flight faced an eight-hour delay. Later, it was cancelled.

The flight which was scheduled to depart on January 30 at 3 pm encountered an air conditioning malfunction.

Passengers who had already boarded reported suffocation due to the faulty system. The flight was officially cancelled at 10 pm.

A video circulating on social media captures the distress of affected passengers at Hyderabad airport. Some are seen screaming in discomfort.

Such incidents raise concerns about airline reliability and passenger convenience.