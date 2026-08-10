Flight cancelled in Canada as child refuses to sit, buckle up

Porter said removing the parent and child and their baggage delayed the Toronto-bound flight on Thursday, August 6, past the airport's 12:30 am runway closure

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Porter Airlines aircraft on runway with green grass in background.
Porter airlines

Toronto: A Porter Airlines flight in Canada was cancelled last week after a young child refused to sit down and buckle up, forcing the plane back to the terminal and delaying it past the airport’s runway closure.

The Toronto-based airline said Sunday, August 9, the parent and crew repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to secure the child in the seat before returning the plane to the terminal at Victoria International Airport in British Columbia to remove the parent and child.

Porter said removing the parent and child and their baggage delayed the Toronto-bound flight on Thursday, August 6, past the airport’s 12:30 am runway closure, forcing the remaining passengers to disembark.

Subhan Bakery

Porter apologised to the other passengers, who were rebooked on a flight the following day

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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