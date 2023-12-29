Flights diverted due to poor visibility at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Poor visibility at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday led to the diversion of five flights.

According to a report published in The Hindu, 23 other flights also experienced delays due to bad weather and poor visibility.

Flights diverted at Hyderabad airport

The flights diverted from Hyderabad airport to Chennai originated from London’s Heathrow Airport, UAE’s Sharjah International Airport, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Among the other 23 flights that experienced delays, 12 were from IndiGo, four from Air India, two each from Air Vistara and SpiceJet, and one from Alliance Air. Two international flights were also delayed.

Also Read Where to get Praja Palana application forms in Hyderabad for free?

Fog alert for Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert anticipating fog in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The fog alert extends not only to Hyderabad but also to other districts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Medak, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, and Kothagudem.

Earlier, the weather department had issued a fog alert for Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana due to prevailing weather conditions.