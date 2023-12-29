Where to get Praja Palana application forms in Hyderabad for free?

Hyderabad: Thousands of people queued up in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts to obtain Praja Palana application forms and submit them by filling in details to avail of the freebies promised by the Congress during the recently concluded elections in the state.

Though, the state government started receiving applications for the implementation of six guarantees on Thursday, many are struggling to obtain application forms. Some were even forced to pay as much as Rs 100 per form.

Praja Palana application forms are free: Hyderabad Collector

Amid complaints on social media, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty, IAS, wrote on his official handle that Praja Palana application forms are available for free at ward offices, Tahsil offices, and the nearest Praja Palana center.

Citizens are hereby informed that Praja Palana Application forms are available for FREE at ward offices, Tahsil offices and at the nearest Praja Palana centre pic.twitter.com/OC53QVjEOq — Collector Hyderabad (@Collector_HYD) December 29, 2023

Applications will be received every day from 8 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 6 pm at gram panchayats and municipal wards.

The application forms are being accepted for the implementation of Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, and Cheyutha. A single application form covers all five guarantees.

For the sixth guarantee (Yuva Vikasam), applications will be accepted later in educational institutions.

Six guarantees

Following are the details of the six guarantees for which Praja Palana application forms are invited in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Under Mahalaxmi, every woman will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month, and a cooking gas cylinder will be supplied for Rs 500. Every farmer will receive Rs 15,000 per acre annually, and agricultural laborers will get Rs 12,000 annually under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee. Under Indiramma Indlu, the homeless will receive financial assistance for house construction. Families of Telangana martyrs and those who participated in the Telangana movement will be allotted 250 square yard house sites. Gruhu Jyothi ensures 200 units of free electricity every month. Under Yuva Vikasam, the party promised Vidya Bharosa Cards worth Rs 5 lakh each for students and Telangana international schools in all mandals. Cheyutha guarantees beneficiaries under various categories, such as old age, widows, single women, will receive Rs 4,000 monthly pension, and handicapped individuals will get Rs 6,000 every month.

For all these schemes, individuals need to submit Praja Palana application forms, which are available for free at ward offices, Tahsil offices, and the nearest Praja Palana center.