Telangana government announces New Year’s Day holiday

Hyderabad: Telangana government has announced a New Year’s Day holiday. It has been listed under general holidays.

As January 1, 2024, has been declared a public holiday for New Year’s Day, the state government has decided to cancel the holiday on the second Saturday in February 2024.

Do’s and Don’ts for New Year celebrations in Hyderabad

While the Telangana government has declared a holiday for New Year’s Day, the police in Hyderabad and other districts of the state are taking steps to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The Hyderabad city police have issued a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts for both party-goers and organizers of pubs, clubs, and other parties for New Year celebrations.

All clubs, bars, restaurants, pubs, and hotels planning to hold parties up to 1 am need to obtain police permission in advance. Apart from this, Hyderabad police are taking steps to ensure no usage of drugs takes place during the New Year celebrations in the city.

Bank holiday on New Year’s Day in Telangana

Banks in Telangana will also remain closed on New Year’s Day, listed under the Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

Apart from the holiday for New Year’s Day, the state government has declared three more holidays in January, all listed as general holidays.