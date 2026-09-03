Flipkart invites candidates for jobs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Flipkart is hiring candidates for the Sorter role at multiple locations in Hyderabad. The recruitment lists openings in Gachibowli, Nizampet, Manikonda, Balanagar, Alkapoor, Madhapur and Narsingi.

The job offers a net salary of Rs 15,500 per month along with benefits including attendance bonus, leave encashment, Provident Fund (PF) and ESIC.

Flipkart sorter jobs in Hyderabad

The recruitment lists the following openings:

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Gachibowli (Kokapet): 20 positions

Nizampet (Pragati Nagar): 20 positions

Manikonda (7 Tombs): 10 positions

Balanagar: 10 positions

Alkapoor: 10 positions

Madhapur: 10 positions

Delfast Narsingi: 7 positions.

Salary

Selected candidates for the sorter role will receive a salary of Rs 15,500 in hand/net take-home per month.

The listed benefits include:

Attendance bonus

Leave encashment

Provident Fund (PF)

ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance)

Other benefits as per company policy.

Shift timings

There are two shifts for the sorter position:

Morning shift: 4 am to 1 pm

Afternoon shift: 2 pm to 11 pm.

Candidates can therefore choose from morning and afternoon shift opportunities, subject to the available positions.

It may be noted that male candidates are preferred for the sorter role.

For more information, candidates can dial 6301829131 or 9700692130.