Flipkart invites candidates for jobs in Hyderabad

The job offers a net salary of Rs 15,500 per month along with benefits.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
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Representational Image

Hyderabad: Flipkart is hiring candidates for the Sorter role at multiple locations in Hyderabad. The recruitment lists openings in Gachibowli, Nizampet, Manikonda, Balanagar, Alkapoor, Madhapur and Narsingi.

The job offers a net salary of Rs 15,500 per month along with benefits including attendance bonus, leave encashment, Provident Fund (PF) and ESIC.

Flipkart sorter jobs in Hyderabad

The recruitment lists the following openings:

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Subhan Bakery
  • Gachibowli (Kokapet): 20 positions
  • Nizampet (Pragati Nagar): 20 positions
  • Manikonda (7 Tombs): 10 positions
  • Balanagar: 10 positions
  • Alkapoor: 10 positions
  • Madhapur: 10 positions
  • Delfast Narsingi: 7 positions.

Salary

Selected candidates for the sorter role will receive a salary of Rs 15,500 in hand/net take-home per month.

The listed benefits include:

  • Attendance bonus
  • Leave encashment
  • Provident Fund (PF)
  • ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance)
  • Other benefits as per company policy.

Shift timings

There are two shifts for the sorter position:

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  • Morning shift: 4 am to 1 pm
  • Afternoon shift: 2 pm to 11 pm.

Candidates can therefore choose from morning and afternoon shift opportunities, subject to the available positions.

It may be noted that male candidates are preferred for the sorter role.

For more information, candidates can dial 6301829131 or 9700692130.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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