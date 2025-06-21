Flood in Odisha’s Balasore district affects 50,000 people

Balasore: With the flash flood in river Subarnarekha affecting over 50,000 people in Odisha’s Balasore district, the state government on Saturday launched rescue and relief operations in the inundated areas.

The flash flood in three blocks and one urban pocket of Balasore district was due to sudden release of water from Chandil Dam in Jharkhand, alleged Balasore MP and former Union minister Pratap Sarangi.

The MP said he has drawn the attention of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and would soon seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention.

“Sudden release of water by Jharkhand without informing the state in the downstream area is a criminal misconduct. It will not be tolerated,” Sarangi told reporters. He said people suddenly found water in their villages even though there was no rain in their area.

As many as 61 villages under 21 gram panchayats of four blocks – Baliapal, Basta, Bhograi and Jaleswar – experienced flood as the water level in the Subarnarekha river crossed the danger mark of 10.36 metre, an official said.

Keeping in view the flood situation, the district administration has asked the Block Development Officers (BDOs) and tehsildars to evacuate people from the low-lying areas and provide them with food by opening free kitchens.

Some free kitchens have already started in Jalesswar Notified Area Council (NAC). The people are also being supplied with dry rations in Balaipal block, an official said.

Collector & District Magistrate, Balasore in a post on X said, “ASHAs under CHCs & PHCs are actively distributing ORS & Halogen tablets in 11 submerged villages of Bhograi and Dahamunda PHC areas and 17 villages of Ghantua and Jamkunda PHC areas. Health teams on-ground. Essential medicines stocked at PHC, Sub Centres & ASHA level.”

As several villages remained marooned, the administration deployed boats and teams from Fire Service (5 teams), ODRAF (3) and one NDRF to help the administration in rescue and relief operations.

DIG, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik said a flood alert has been sounded in the district of Balasore as the river Subarnarekha crossed the danger mark at Rajghat. “ODRAF teams are deployed in Balasore & Mayurbhanj districts. Authorities are on high alert with VHF sets and operational boats ready. The situation is being closely monitored,” the DIG said.

Meanwhile, the district emergency office said two additional district magistrates of Balasore are closely monitoring the situation.

The residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas have started shifting to cyclone shelters.

Balasore District Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas has asked officials to remain on high alert and ensure smooth relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. He also asked the chief district medical officer (CDMO) to keep adequate stocks of essential medicines and ensure healthcare arrangements were in place.

The superintending engineer (irrigation) was asked to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of the water levels of the river, taking all necessary precautionary measures.

The civil supplies officer (CSO) was asked to confirm the readiness and adequacy of food and essential supplies. All leaves of government employees were cancelled until further notice, and a strict directive was issued prohibiting government officials from leaving headquarters without prior permission, the official said.

“We hope the water level in the Subarnarekha river will recede further, as there has not been much rainfall in the upper catchment area of the river in Jharkhand. This apart, there has been good drainage of water to the sea,” said the chief engineer of Water Resources department, Chandrasekhar Padhi.