Flood in desert cities: 22 dead in UAE, Oman so far

In a rare and devastating event, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced record-breaking rainfall that led to flooding and the tragic loss of lives. The storm, which hit neighbouring Oman on Sunday, pounded the UAE on Tuesday, with 19 reported dead in Oman and 4 in the UAE.

Oman

On Tuesday, April 1, neighbouring Oman was also hit by heavy rains, since the beginning of the week, more than 7 inches of rain have fallen in certain areas of the nation.

According to National Emergency Services, flash flooding brought on by the extreme weather killed at least 19 people in several areas of the country. Twelve students whose school bus was washed away by floodwaters and an infant are among the dead.

UAE

Following the heavy rains that struck the UAE on April 16, three Filipinos were killed, two in Sharjah and one in Dubai, the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) and a senior labour official from the Philippines revealed on Thursday.

Officer-in-charge (OIC) Hans Leo Cacdac of the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) took to X and announced the death of 3 OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) during the flooding in the UAE.

The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers stated that two women died from suffocation inside their submerged vehicle in Dubai and a man succumbed to major injuries after his car fell into a sinkhole in Sharjah.

With extreme sadness, we report the death of 3 OFWs during the flooding in UAE. Two OFWs died due to suffocation inside their vehicle during the flood. One other OFW died due to a vehicular accident. We shall provide utmost support and assistance to their families. — hans leo j. cacdac (@HansLeoCacdac) April 18, 2024

These incidents bring the death toll to at least four in UAE, following the demise of a 70-year-old man who was swept away by the floodwaters in Ras Al-Khaimah.

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai released a statement, assuring the public that all efforts are being undertaken to ensure that Filipinos affected by the floods are assisted.