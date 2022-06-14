Fluent Spoken English, computer skills open job opportunities: Zaheeruddin Ali Khan

Warangal: A delegate of the Muslim welfare society (MWS) of Warangal met Monday the Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said that those with fluent spoken English and computer skills can easily get job opportunities.

MWS under the aegis of Siasat organized summer vacation for fashion designing and beautician courses successfully in Warangal where a large number of girls participated and obtained skills.

“There are many young Muslim youths in spite of being highly educated are unable to get proper job opportunities due to lack of spoken English skill while on the other hand, those with fluency in spoken English are able to get better job opportunities,” Khan said.

Khan assured the MWS that he would undertake a tour of Warangal shortly. “Many Muslim boys and girl are looking for job opportunities after completing their education and the short-term courses can benefit them to find jobs,” he said.

Those of (MWS) delegate who were present in the meeting were its Secretary Mohammed Siraj, Fatehullah Baig, Mohammed Ijaz, Mohammed Asif and Khairunnisa Amreen and others.