Fly for less: Etihad launches biggest summer flight sale

Guests can book their flights at special sale fares until April 18 to various exciting Etihad destinations.

Photo of Etihad Airways plane
Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has announced its biggest annual summer sale, offering travellers up to 30 percent off across a wide range of destinations in its global network—perfect for planning a memorable summer getaway.

Guests can book their flights at special sale fares until April 18 to various exciting Etihad destinations, including Prague and Warsaw launching in June, and travel between May 1 and September 30, 2025.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “Summer is the perfect time to create unforgettable travel memories, and we’re making it easier with these special fares across our network. Whether you’re dreaming of pristine beaches, cultural adventures, or family fun, our summer sale offers something for everyone. Book early and give yourself something wonderful to look forward to.”

Find economy fares here

OriginDestinationSpecial faresCurrency
DammamSochi2058SAR
DammamAtlanta3745SAR
DammamAl Alamein1275SAR
DammamPhuket1496SAR
DammamPrague1496SAR
DammamWarsaw1496SAR
El QassimSochi2058SAR
El QassimAtlanta2802SAR
El QassimAl Alamein1072SAR
El QassimPhuket1496SAR
El QassimPrague1486SAR
El QassimWarsaw1397SAR
JeddahSochi2058SAR
JeddahAtlanta2887SAR
JeddahAl Alamein1275SAR
JeddahPhuket1687SAR
JeddahPrague1593SAR
JeddahWarsaw1496SAR
MuscatSochi211OMR
MuscatAmsterdam163OMR
MuscatNice161OMR
MuscatPrague161OMR
MuscatSingapore161OMR
MuscatWarsaw161OMR
RiyadhSochi2058SAR
RiyadhAtlanta2802SAR
RiyadhAl Alamein1275SAR
RiyadhPhuket1496SAR
RiyadhPrague1486SAR
RiyadhWarsaw1397SAR
KuwaitPhuket153KWD
KuwaitKuala Lumpur100KWD
KuwaitSochi164KWD
KuwaitMilan118KWD
KuwaitSeoul194KWD
KuwaitTokyo301KWD
DohaSochi2,000QAR
DohaAtlanta4,110QAR
DohaBarcelona1,570QAR
DohaWarsaw1,950QAR
DohaNairobi1,240QAR
DohaPrague1,970QAR
BahrainSochi206BHD
BahrainNice169BHD
BahrainAl Alamein146BHD
BahrainPhuket163BHD
BahrainPrague209BHD
BahrainWarsaw188BHD

Etihad Airways simplifies family travel with its ‘Little VIP’ programme, designed to keep young travellers entertained. The airline offers age-appropriate activity packs, themed amenities, and a broad selection of family-friendly inflight entertainment, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable journey for parents and children alike.

This year, Etihad is expanding its network with 15 new destinations, as well as seasonal summer routes to Antalya and Nice. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or a casual holidaymaker, there’s a new corner of the world waiting for you.

Culture lovers can explore historic landmarks, artistic treasures, and ancient wonders with Etihad’s extensive route map—from European capitals to serene Asian retreats.

Meanwhile, food lovers can indulge in Etihad’s award-winning inflight dining experience, which blends Middle Eastern flavours with global culinary traditions. Menus feature locally inspired dishes paired with a thoughtfully curated selection of beverages.

Travellers booking directly at etihad.com can take advantage of the Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme, offering up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels—turning layovers into mini holidays filled with culture, relaxation, and luxury.

