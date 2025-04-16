Fly for less: Etihad launches biggest summer flight sale

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has announced its biggest annual summer sale, offering travellers up to 30 percent off across a wide range of destinations in its global network—perfect for planning a memorable summer getaway.

Guests can book their flights at special sale fares until April 18 to various exciting Etihad destinations, including Prague and Warsaw launching in June, and travel between May 1 and September 30, 2025.

Also Read UAE: Facial recognition may soon replace Emirates ID

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “Summer is the perfect time to create unforgettable travel memories, and we’re making it easier with these special fares across our network. Whether you’re dreaming of pristine beaches, cultural adventures, or family fun, our summer sale offers something for everyone. Book early and give yourself something wonderful to look forward to.”

Find economy fares here

Origin Destination Special fares Currency Dammam Sochi 2058 SAR Dammam Atlanta 3745 SAR Dammam Al Alamein 1275 SAR Dammam Phuket 1496 SAR Dammam Prague 1496 SAR Dammam Warsaw 1496 SAR El Qassim Sochi 2058 SAR El Qassim Atlanta 2802 SAR El Qassim Al Alamein 1072 SAR El Qassim Phuket 1496 SAR El Qassim Prague 1486 SAR El Qassim Warsaw 1397 SAR Jeddah Sochi 2058 SAR Jeddah Atlanta 2887 SAR Jeddah Al Alamein 1275 SAR Jeddah Phuket 1687 SAR Jeddah Prague 1593 SAR Jeddah Warsaw 1496 SAR Muscat Sochi 211 OMR Muscat Amsterdam 163 OMR Muscat Nice 161 OMR Muscat Prague 161 OMR Muscat Singapore 161 OMR Muscat Warsaw 161 OMR Riyadh Sochi 2058 SAR Riyadh Atlanta 2802 SAR Riyadh Al Alamein 1275 SAR Riyadh Phuket 1496 SAR Riyadh Prague 1486 SAR Riyadh Warsaw 1397 SAR Kuwait Phuket 153 KWD Kuwait Kuala Lumpur 100 KWD Kuwait Sochi 164 KWD Kuwait Milan 118 KWD Kuwait Seoul 194 KWD Kuwait Tokyo 301 KWD Doha Sochi 2,000 QAR Doha Atlanta 4,110 QAR Doha Barcelona 1,570 QAR Doha Warsaw 1,950 QAR Doha Nairobi 1,240 QAR Doha Prague 1,970 QAR Bahrain Sochi 206 BHD Bahrain Nice 169 BHD Bahrain Al Alamein 146 BHD Bahrain Phuket 163 BHD Bahrain Prague 209 BHD Bahrain Warsaw 188 BHD

Etihad Airways simplifies family travel with its ‘Little VIP’ programme, designed to keep young travellers entertained. The airline offers age-appropriate activity packs, themed amenities, and a broad selection of family-friendly inflight entertainment, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable journey for parents and children alike.

This year, Etihad is expanding its network with 15 new destinations, as well as seasonal summer routes to Antalya and Nice. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or a casual holidaymaker, there’s a new corner of the world waiting for you.

Culture lovers can explore historic landmarks, artistic treasures, and ancient wonders with Etihad’s extensive route map—from European capitals to serene Asian retreats.

Meanwhile, food lovers can indulge in Etihad’s award-winning inflight dining experience, which blends Middle Eastern flavours with global culinary traditions. Menus feature locally inspired dishes paired with a thoughtfully curated selection of beverages.

Travellers booking directly at etihad.com can take advantage of the Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme, offering up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels—turning layovers into mini holidays filled with culture, relaxation, and luxury.