Fly for less: Etihad launches biggest summer flight sale

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has announced its biggest annual summer sale, offering travellers up to 30 percent off across a wide range of destinations in its global network—perfect for planning a memorable summer getaway.
Guests can book their flights at special sale fares until April 18 to various exciting Etihad destinations, including Prague and Warsaw launching in June, and travel between May 1 and September 30, 2025.
Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “Summer is the perfect time to create unforgettable travel memories, and we’re making it easier with these special fares across our network. Whether you’re dreaming of pristine beaches, cultural adventures, or family fun, our summer sale offers something for everyone. Book early and give yourself something wonderful to look forward to.”
Find economy fares here
|Origin
|Destination
|Special fares
|Currency
|Dammam
|Sochi
|2058
|SAR
|Dammam
|Atlanta
|3745
|SAR
|Dammam
|Al Alamein
|1275
|SAR
|Dammam
|Phuket
|1496
|SAR
|Dammam
|Prague
|1496
|SAR
|Dammam
|Warsaw
|1496
|SAR
|El Qassim
|Sochi
|2058
|SAR
|El Qassim
|Atlanta
|2802
|SAR
|El Qassim
|Al Alamein
|1072
|SAR
|El Qassim
|Phuket
|1496
|SAR
|El Qassim
|Prague
|1486
|SAR
|El Qassim
|Warsaw
|1397
|SAR
|Jeddah
|Sochi
|2058
|SAR
|Jeddah
|Atlanta
|2887
|SAR
|Jeddah
|Al Alamein
|1275
|SAR
|Jeddah
|Phuket
|1687
|SAR
|Jeddah
|Prague
|1593
|SAR
|Jeddah
|Warsaw
|1496
|SAR
|Muscat
|Sochi
|211
|OMR
|Muscat
|Amsterdam
|163
|OMR
|Muscat
|Nice
|161
|OMR
|Muscat
|Prague
|161
|OMR
|Muscat
|Singapore
|161
|OMR
|Muscat
|Warsaw
|161
|OMR
|Riyadh
|Sochi
|2058
|SAR
|Riyadh
|Atlanta
|2802
|SAR
|Riyadh
|Al Alamein
|1275
|SAR
|Riyadh
|Phuket
|1496
|SAR
|Riyadh
|Prague
|1486
|SAR
|Riyadh
|Warsaw
|1397
|SAR
|Kuwait
|Phuket
|153
|KWD
|Kuwait
|Kuala Lumpur
|100
|KWD
|Kuwait
|Sochi
|164
|KWD
|Kuwait
|Milan
|118
|KWD
|Kuwait
|Seoul
|194
|KWD
|Kuwait
|Tokyo
|301
|KWD
|Doha
|Sochi
|2,000
|QAR
|Doha
|Atlanta
|4,110
|QAR
|Doha
|Barcelona
|1,570
|QAR
|Doha
|Warsaw
|1,950
|QAR
|Doha
|Nairobi
|1,240
|QAR
|Doha
|Prague
|1,970
|QAR
|Bahrain
|Sochi
|206
|BHD
|Bahrain
|Nice
|169
|BHD
|Bahrain
|Al Alamein
|146
|BHD
|Bahrain
|Phuket
|163
|BHD
|Bahrain
|Prague
|209
|BHD
|Bahrain
|Warsaw
|188
|BHD
Etihad Airways simplifies family travel with its ‘Little VIP’ programme, designed to keep young travellers entertained. The airline offers age-appropriate activity packs, themed amenities, and a broad selection of family-friendly inflight entertainment, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable journey for parents and children alike.
This year, Etihad is expanding its network with 15 new destinations, as well as seasonal summer routes to Antalya and Nice. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or a casual holidaymaker, there’s a new corner of the world waiting for you.
Culture lovers can explore historic landmarks, artistic treasures, and ancient wonders with Etihad’s extensive route map—from European capitals to serene Asian retreats.
Meanwhile, food lovers can indulge in Etihad’s award-winning inflight dining experience, which blends Middle Eastern flavours with global culinary traditions. Menus feature locally inspired dishes paired with a thoughtfully curated selection of beverages.
Travellers booking directly at etihad.com can take advantage of the Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme, offering up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels—turning layovers into mini holidays filled with culture, relaxation, and luxury.