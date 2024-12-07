Fly High by Pista House, Hyderabad’s most awaited dining spot

Be it food experiments like Haleem Dosa or themed restaurants like Jail Mandi, Hyderabad’s food landscape is surging with innovation. This penchant for unique experiences among foodies can be credited to the city’s evolving dining culture. As food lovers continue to seek memorable experiences, Hyderabad’s restaurants are stepping up their game.

Among the latest additions to this wave is an aviation-themed restaurant by Pista House, set to offer a fresh and imaginative twist to the city’s culinary scene. Siasat.com got the chance to delve further into the exciting venture with Pista House’s owner Mohammed Abdul Mohsi who shared insights about this one-of-a-kind restaurant.

Fly Hyderabad’s unique offerings

Named Fly Hyderabad, this upcoming restaurant is set to provide an all-encompassing experience designed to cater to every need. Back in 2022, Pista house made headlines when the eatery bought Air India’s first Airbus-320 to set up this restaurant. “With this project, we aim to bring people together through unique activities that go beyond food,” Mohsi said.

Set against the tranquil backdrop of Shamirpet Lake, the restaurant promises stunning views from the aircraft window while indulging in delectable dishes. Adding to the excitement are activities such as Go-Karting, immersive VR gaming, and a scenic Sunset Cafe Deck. The experience will culminate in a mesmerizing musical fountain show that ensures a magical ending to the day.

What makes Fly Hyderabad truly stand out is its inflight dining concept, where guests can savor a variety of new dishes while surrounded by an airplane’s ambiance. “The menu in Fly Hyderabad is going to vary from what we usually serve in our restaurants. We are keeping the details under wrap for now, but I can guarantee that our customers are in for a surprise,” Mohsi adds.

With these unique offerings, Fly Hyderabad is poised to become a landmark destination for food and adventure enthusiasts alike. “Stay tuned as Fly Hyderabad is set to launch soon,” he said.