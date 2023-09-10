FM Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun; discusses G20-related issues

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the last day of the G20 Leadership Summit here.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and exchanged views on G20-related matters.

It is to be noted that China President Xi Jinping decided to not attend the G 20 Summit. China was represented by its Prime Minister Li Qiang.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr. Liu Kun, Finance Minister of China, on the sidelines of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. They exchanged views on various issues related #G20,” the finance ministry said in a post on X.

