FM to move financial proposals bill for consideration in Parliament today

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024, for consideration in Parliament on Tuesday to give effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2024-25.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) is expected to make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 70th report of the standing committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on ‘Employment Generation and Revenue Earning Potential of Fisheries Sector’ about the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

SP Singh Baghel will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 31st report of the standing committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on demands for grants (2023-2024) regarding the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 20th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on ‘Quality Control Cells (QCCs).’

Union Ministers Virendra Kumar, Jitin Prasada, Ramdas Athawale, Ram Nath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, SP Singh Baghel and Bhagirath Choudhary will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha today.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Ministers Prataprao Jadhav, Pankaj Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel, BL Verma, Shantanu Thakur and Harsh Malhotra will lay papers on the table for their respective ministries.

The further discussion on the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, which was raised by TMC MP Derek O’Brien on Monday will continue today in Rajya Sabha.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva is expected to raise the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Cooperation in Rajya Sabha today.