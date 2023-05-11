‘Focus on Brij Bhushan’: Wrestler Punia after openly supporting Bajrang Dal

Three days after wrestler Bajrang Punia posted an Instagram story supporting the Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal, the Olympic medalist refused to comment on the now-deleted story.

Questioned about his support for the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal, infamous for its militant tactics and violence against minority communities, Punia said, “Please do not divert the focus to an organisation.”

When nudged, Punia responded, “My team overlooks my social media accounts. Please do not make it a political issue. Let’s focus on Brij Bhushan and his sexual assaults on women wrestlers.”

आज मैंने जंतर मंतर पर धरना दे रहे पहलवान @BajrangPunia से बजरंग दल का समर्थन करने पर सवाल पूछा तो जवाब वो ही मिला जो एक पल्ला झाड़ने वाला व्यक्ति देता है! pic.twitter.com/fDCX55CaLs — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) May 10, 2023

On May 8, Punia’s posted an Instagram story extending his support to the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal that read, “I am Bajrangi. I support Bajrang Dal. Jai Shri Ram.” The post featured an illustration of Lord Hanuman. Punia’s story appealed to his followers to keep Lord Hanuman’s illustration as their WhatsApp status.

Bajrang Punia’s Instagram story supporting Bajrang Dal. The story has now been deleted.

The story was posted soon after the Karnataka Congress unit declared in their election manifesto for the just-concluded assembly polls that organisations spreading communal hate, including Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) will be banned.

While many right-wing supporters hailed Punia’s support, the Instagram story was deleted following strong criticism from netizens who accused him of being a hypocrite.

Punia along with other Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other women wrestlers have been protesting since January 18 against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegation in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.