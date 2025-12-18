Fog hits operations at Delhi airport, 27 flights cancelled; Indigo cancels 59 flights

For conducting flight operations under low visibility, airlines have to mandatorily deploy CAT-III trained pilots as well as a CAT-compliant aircraft fleet.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th December 2025 9:57 pm IST
flights
Representational Image

Mumbai: As many as 27 flights of various airlines were cancelled and many more delayed at Delhi Airport on Thursday due to dense fog and subsequent drop in visibility, an official source said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo cancelled 59 flights in its domestic network, as per the airline’s website.

“As of now, 27 flights are cancelled — 16 departures and 11 arrivals — at Delhi Airport due to dense fog and low visibility,” the source said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

In a passenger advisory on Thursday morning, DIAL said due to dense fog, “flight operations are currently under CAT-III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions.”.

According to IndiGo website, the airline cancelled 59 flights on Thursday, and besides cancelling another 28 flights for Friday. IndiGo, however, did not specify any reason for these cancellations.

For conducting flight operations under low visibility, airlines have to mandatorily deploy CAT-III trained pilots as well as a CAT-compliant aircraft fleet.

Memory Khan Seminar

CAT-III refers to a type of instrument landing system (ILS) approach that allows aircraft to land in conditions of very low visibility, such as fog, rain or snow, with a runway visual range (RVR) of 50-200 meters.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th December 2025 9:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button