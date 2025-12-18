Air India express jet makes safe landing in Kochi amidst gear trouble

All emergency services were activated in advance, and there were no injuries reported among passengers or crew.

Air India
Representational Image

Kochi: An Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode with 160 passengers carried out an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport here on Thursday due to issues involving its landing gear and tyre failure, an official said.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement, said that it successfully facilitated the safe emergency landing of Air India Express flight IX 398 from Jeddah to Kozhikode, which was diverted to Kochi due to a technical issue involving the right main landing gear and tyre failure.

The aircraft landed safely at 09.07 am under full emergency conditions, it said.

“All emergency services were activated in advance, and there were no injuries reported among passengers or crew. Post-landing inspection confirmed that both right-side tyres had burst,” a CIAL spokesperson said in the statement.

Subsequently, the runway was cleared and released for operations, the statement added.

