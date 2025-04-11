Follow notification guidelines for asst director’s appointment: HC to NIPHM

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) to adhere to the conditions specified in the notification for the appointment of an assistant director.

The court clarified that once a notification is issued, the selection process cannot be altered.

This decision came after a petition was filed by N Lavanya, challenging the appointment of Dr. Srilatha as Assistant Director, alleging that additional qualifications were introduced after the notification was issued, which unfairly disadvantaged her.

Lavanya’s petition was initially considered by a single judge, who ordered that her application be reviewed.

However, the matter was appealed and eventually reached the Supreme Court before returning to the High Court.

The appeal was heard by a bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sujay Paul and Justice Y Renuka.

After hearing the arguments, the bench instructed NIPHM to proceed with the appointment process according to the conditions outlined in the notification.

The court also ruled that Dr. Srilatha, who was selected contrary to these conditions, cannot claim any rights based on her selection.