Following pact with Rolls Royce, Hyderabad company delivers 40 pc returns in 3 days

Stocks of Hyderabad company Azad Engineering surged from Rs 684.45 on January 29 to Rs 961.25 yesterday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st February 2024 1:43 pm IST
Indian Railway stock
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The stocks of Hyderabad-based company Azad Engineering surged by over 40 percent in just three days following the pact with Rolls Royce.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

On Monday, the British multinational aerospace and defence company announced the signing of a long-term agreement with Azad Engineering to manufacture and supply complex components for defence aircraft engines.

Through this strategic partnership, Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering will join the global supply chain for complex category components for Rolls-Royce’s technologically advanced aero engines.

MS Education Academy

Hyderabad company stocks surge

Following the signing of the agreement, the stocks of Hyderabad company Azad Engineering surged from Rs 684.45 on January 29 to Rs 961.25 yesterday.

It jumped more than 40 percent in just three days.

Also Read
Indian Railway stock delivers over 30 percent returns in just five days

Rolls Royce, Azad Engineering

Rolls Royce Holdings is a British multinational aerospace and defence company incorporated in February 2011.

After General Electric, Rolls Royce is the second-largest aircraft engine maker in the world.

On the other hand, the businesses of Azad Engineering, based in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, include aerospace, defense, energy, and oil & gas.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st February 2024 1:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button