Following protests, 4 Cong MPs suspended for entire Lok Sabha session

New Delhi: Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

Amid continuous disruptions, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas.

Later, Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session.

The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing the proceedings announced their suspension. He later adjourned the proceedings for the rest of the day.



Rajya Sabah proceedings adjourned twice in one day:

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Monday till 4 pm after unrelenting protests by Opposition members seeking a discussion on price rise.

When the House reassembled at 3 pm, Sambit Patra, who was chairing the proceedings, invited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Fauzia Khan to initiate a debate on the Calling Attention Motion on “the situation arising out of rising cases of post-COVID19 complications.”

But the Opposition members, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), continued their vociferous protest and later stormed into the Well shouting slogans.

“I request all of you to go back to your seats. Let us have a discussion. It is very important. The opposition had demanded it and the chairman had allowed it,” the Chair said and asked the NCP leader to start the debate.