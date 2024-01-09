‘Food in hostel has insects’: Osmania University female students protest

The girl students alleged that repeated complaints to authorities have fallen on deaf ears

Updated: 9th January 2024 4:49 pm IST
Female hostel students of Osmania University protested in Amberpet against bad food quality served on Tuesday

Hyderabad: A number of girl students of Osmania University on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Ladies Hostel Complex in Amberpet against the poor quality of food served in the hostel.

Visibly angry, they sat with empty plates demanding the management take immediate steps to address the issue. “The food served to us contains insects… be it rice or sambhar… it did not happen just once… we are served with bad food quality daily… how can one eat this,” said a student while displaying a plate with rice and vegetable curry.

“Look at the quality of the food. Will they serve the same food to their children,” the student asked.

The girl students alleged that repeated complaints to authorities have fallen on deaf ears. “They keep repeating the same thing. Either they say “we will send a memo” or assure us better food quality. But there is no improvement whatsoever,” the student said.

The protesting students alleged that 10-20 of their hostel mates had fallen sick complaining of stomach issues. “We do not know about other hostels but the situation has been a constant here,” they said.

Siasat.com reached out to the protesting student who said, “No one from the management has come to hear us, leave alone address our issues.”

The protest continued at the time of filing this report.

