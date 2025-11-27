Food safety flags violations at Zepto, Blinkit and more e-commerce units in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Food Safety raided several warehouses of e-commerce platforms in Hyderabad and found several violations, including storage methods.

As many as 75 warehouses were raided, including Zepto, Reliance Jio Mart, Blinkit, Big Basket, Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon and other local units.

Officials found expired food and food articles which were either wrongly labelled or with incorrect branding names.

During the drive, authorities discarded 76 kg of expired items, stale food and rotten vegetables. A total of 32 improvement notices were issued to these warehouses.